Piper Sandler Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $64.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

