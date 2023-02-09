DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 235,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,338,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

