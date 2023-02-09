USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,319 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

