Westpac Banking Corp Sells 330 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.28 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

