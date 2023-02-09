Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $152.36 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.92.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

