Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

