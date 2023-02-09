Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,254,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,864,698.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 419,480 shares valued at $33,234,849. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ARES stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

