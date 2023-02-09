Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.45 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE IRM opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

