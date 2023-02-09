Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 5,559 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 55.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

