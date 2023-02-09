USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,434 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after buying an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

