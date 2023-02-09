Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 5,931 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 320,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.74 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

