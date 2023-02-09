Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,040 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.08 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

