Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Dividend Announcement

STT opened at $93.59 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

