Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 8,718 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 726.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

