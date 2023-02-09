USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.34 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,572 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Lyft worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

