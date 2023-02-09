Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.83 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.63 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

