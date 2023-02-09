Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 26,663 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

