Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.