USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,494 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

