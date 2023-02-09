Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,899 shares of company stock worth $79,823,086. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

