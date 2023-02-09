Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.