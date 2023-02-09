Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

