Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,446 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRC stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

