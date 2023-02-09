USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,862 shares of company stock worth $4,592,387. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

BILL opened at $102.05 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

