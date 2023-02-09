Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,328 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 386,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 298,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

NYSE:VAC opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

