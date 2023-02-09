VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,043,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN opened at $212.36 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

