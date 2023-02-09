USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 423.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,941 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of CCL opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

