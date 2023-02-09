Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.