Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Evergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 59.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Down 2.2 %

About Evergy

EVRG stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

