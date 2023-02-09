Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

