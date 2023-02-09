USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,052 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

