Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,366 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $46,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,449 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

