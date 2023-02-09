Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,925 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

