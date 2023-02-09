Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.25 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.33. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

