USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,607 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRI opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

