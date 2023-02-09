USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,105,000 after buying an additional 1,071,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after buying an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

LBTYA opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

