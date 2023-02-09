USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.94 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,836,831 shares of company stock valued at $104,793,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

