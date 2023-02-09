USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,612 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,291.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HEI opened at $174.56 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $174.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

