The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 88,963 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.