USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,309 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $137.63 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

