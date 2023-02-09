USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 825 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,316,000 after acquiring an additional 224,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $73.04 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

