USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,583 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

