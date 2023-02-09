USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,646 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
