USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,646 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

