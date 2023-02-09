USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,209 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

