USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,254 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

COO stock opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.34.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.