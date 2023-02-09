Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Cut by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CTLT opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

