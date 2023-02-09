USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,731 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.