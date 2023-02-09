USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,107 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

