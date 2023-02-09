Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,201 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $247.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.31. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,338,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

