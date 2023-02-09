USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

